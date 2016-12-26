You probably won’t love the new carbon levy. And that’s OK

I don’t like paying taxes. Nobody does.

We like it even less when the economy is rocky and our jobs and incomes are uncertain.

So, no, you’re not going to be happy to wake up Jan. 1 and see the price of gasoline at the pump has jumped by 4.49 cents thanks to Alberta’s new carbon levy.

But then, no one is happy when the price of gas jumps — and it’s been volatile for months. Even with pump prices back to $1 a litre, they’re still well below what we paid in 2013 and 2014.

You won’t jump for joy when you see your next natural gas bill, either.

But then, natural gas prices in Alberta for 2016 are the lowest they’d been since 2012 — and incredibly low, historically.

Back in March 2003 — when then-energy minister Murray Smith told Albertans facing high home heating costs that they should “put on a sweater” — the price of natural gas in Alberta was $8.94 per gigajoule. In March 2016, it was $1.36 per gigajoule.