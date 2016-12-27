Bluenose Boondoggle: The gold plated management contract

How does an Ottawa company with no shipbuilding experience get a job managing the rebuild of the world famous two-masted schooner Bluenose II in Lunenburg?

Start with prominent and successful businessmen. Add a genuine need to rebuild or replace the vessel and match it with a federal infrastructure stimulus fund looking for projects to back.

Franklin Holtforster, president and CEO of MHPM Project Managers Inc. was awarded the Bluenose ll project in the fall of 2009. MHPM, a commercial real estate company, is part of a group of global real estate firms owned by one of the largest U.S. commercial real estate corporations, FirstService Corp. headquartered in San Francisco.

MHPM had no previous experience with ship building or design, Holtforster said at the time. Founded in 1989, MHPM has acted as the owner’s representative on more than 6,000 successful facility projects. MHPM sa