Canadian Press business newsmaker of the year selections over the years

TORONTO — A list of The Canadian Press business newsmakers of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2016: The Foreign Investor
2015: Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz
2014: Former Tim Hortons CEO Marc Caira
2013: Loblaw executive chairman Galen G. Weston
2012: Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney
2011: Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, co-CEOs of Research in Motion
2010: Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
2009: Jim Balsillie, co-CEO of Research in Motion
2008: Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain
2007: Media tycoon Conrad Black
2006: Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
2005: Media tycoon Conrad Black
2004: Media tycoon Conrad Black
2003: Media tycoon Conrad Black
The Canadian Press