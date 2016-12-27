Despite her success, Rachel Notley has many NDP critics

Mark 2016 as the year the NDP developed such an irreparable split they may never again be a political force to reckon with.

Their undoing came, ironically, with the election of an NDP premier in Alberta, which until May 2015 had been unimaginable in both conservative Alberta and across the country.

But once NDP types finished celebrating Rachel Notley’s surprising win, it soon became clear she wasn’t going to toe the usual NDP line when it came to pipelines and fossils fuels.

Unlike NDPers in the rest of country she actively promotes both. She is the premier of Alberta, after all, and keenly aware that most Albertans depend on a thriving petroleum sector for well-paying work.

Maybe something else will eventually replace that valuable export but it’s not going to happen o