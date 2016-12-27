Donald Trump has changed Canada’s political landscape dramatically

President-elect Donald Trump didn’t take much notice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throughout the U.S. presidential election campaign. He was barely cognizant of Canada — even when he focused, as he chronically did — on the alleged inequities and irrationality of the North American Free Trade Agreement. For Trump, the NAFTA narrative was always about Mexico.

Trudeau kept the American election and his assumed dislike of Trump well to the periphery of his attention. He was admirably civil upon the Republican victory and even welcomed renegotiating NAFTA.

But last week, almost inexplicably, Trudeau declared his unwillingness to embrace the Trump phenomenon concomitant with his declaration of ideological unity with U.S. President Barack Obama, who has less than one month to serve in that office. First, he signed a joint agreement that will ban oil exploration in the Arctic and then sat down with the friendly journalists — less probing reporters than fawning acolytes — and promised to draw “the line” between himself and that billionair