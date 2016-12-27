George Michael was unrecognizable before death

Months before his death, George Michael appeared overweight and unrecognizable, judging by the last known pictures of the late pop icon.

The shocking images of Michael showed him with a bloated face and heavy frame.

The troubling snaps, posted by The Sun and Mirror tabs in London, were reportedly taken on Sept. 14 when a drawn and tired Michael went out to dinner with friends near his home in Oxfordshire.

A rep for Michael couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Monday after citing “heart failure” as his general cause of death on Sunday.

Michael, who’d growing increasingly reclusive in the past few years, h