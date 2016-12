George Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz says he discovered the singer had died in his sleep

George Michael’s partner described his heartbreak Monday at discovering the pop star had died beside him as they slept in bed.

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx,” Fadi Fawaz tweeted.

Fawaz, a celebrity hair stylist, has been linked to Michael for years — but details of their relationship had been kept private.

The revelation about the circumstances of Michael’s d