Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Hawaii for landmark Pearl Harbor visit

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has visited several memorials in Hawaii, ahead of a visit to Pearl Harbor, the US naval base attacked by the Japanese in 1941.

Mr Abe will be accompanied by US President Barack Obama, making the visit the first by the leaders of both countries since the attack.

Mr Abe will pray for the dead but will not issue an apology, his aides said.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour killed 2,300 US servicemen and propelled the US into World War Two.