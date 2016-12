Kevin O’Leary Boasts Of Secret Society Of Sword-Wielding Men

Is it still a secret society if you constantly talk about it?

Kevin O’Leary took to Facebook on Sunday to show the world he can sabre a bottle of champagne, while also reminding us he belongs to a secret society of men who can do so.

“Mr. Wonderful here, and remember I’m a member of the Chevaliers du Tastevin,” O’Leary says in the video, proving that he can indeed speak two words of French.