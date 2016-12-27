New fundraising rules could hurt Manitoba’s opposition parties: analyst

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives are already raising much more money than their opponents.

But Premier Brian Pallister is now eyeing changes to fundraising rules that one analyst says would entrench the Tories’ ability to outspend and out-advertise the opposition.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Pallister said he is considering raising limits on political donations and how much money candidates and parties can spend during election campaigns.

“I think the intention here is to make sure there’s a fair system that’s transparent and that puts the onus on the political parties to raise their own money,” Pallister said.

Manitoba bans corporate and union donations and caps individual donations to a political party at $3,000 a year. Apart from federal legislation, Pallister said that’s one of the strictest limits in Canada.

“It’s been that way since 1999, so yeah, probably some adjustment up (is due),” Pallister said.

Boosting contribution limits would also help parties make up for a public subsidy that the Tories eliminated earlier this year, which rewarded parties based on how many votes they had received in recent elections, Pallister added.

On the spending side, parties and candidates are limited in what they can shell out during an election campaign according to a formula based on the number of registered voters. In the election campaign in April, parties were not allowed to spend more than $1.6 million — up to $842,639 of which could be advertising.

“There’s discussion on that,” Pallister said.

Analyst Paul Thomas said raising donation and spending limits would cement advantages the Tories already have through their sophisticated fundraising machinery.

“You’re reinforcing a built-in advantage they have at the present,” said Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

“The NDP … have tried to become more effective at raising dollars fr