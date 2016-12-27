Ottawa plans to boost spending on new tech from Canadian startups

The federal government is looking to boost the amount it contracts out to startups as part of its attempt to spur on Canada’s emerging technology sector and create economic growth.

Ottawa earmarks just $30-million of its vast $18-billion annual procurement budget to buy new technologies from startups through its Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP).

That is not nearly enough, according to Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains. “It’s very modest and we can do better,” he said in an interview. “This is something we’re pushing very hard … I would like to see this in the budget.”