Sophie Gregoire Trudeau offers advice to girls dealing with criticism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire tells CTV News in a year-end interview that she has learned ways to deal with criticism and hopes to pass those lessons on to girls.

“Am I completely indifferent to criticism? No, not at all,” she tells CTV Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme. “But I know who I am and I have learned to respect and care for who I am.”

Gregoire has been open in the past about her struggle with bulimia, which she said lasted from about age 17 until she got treatment in her early 20s. She says she has continued to grow during her first year in the national spotlight.