Most of province back on grid after freezing rain downs power lines

MONTREAL — Most of the Quebec homes hit with power outages after an ice storm were restored to the electrical grid by Tuesday afternoon.

The province's hydro utility says fewer than 1,400 homes were still without power, mostly in the region south of Montreal.

Roughly 17,000 customers lost power at the height of the outages Monday.

High winds and freezing rain caused tree branches to snap and fall onto power lines.

Most of the outages were located in the regions north and south of Montreal, as well as in western Quebec.

Hydro Quebec says rising temperatures helped to quicken repair work.

The Canadian Press