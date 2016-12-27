Trudeau gets one right on pipelines … so far

Trust me, I am grateful that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended 2016 by approving, then talking up, two major pipeline projects – Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Extension and Enbridge’s Line 3.

The Liberal leader had begun the year being rather dodgy about another pipeline – TransCanada’s Energy East.

Last winter, when Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre charged Energy East was too environmentally risky for his city (and provided too few economic benefits), Trudeau pulled his head inside his shell and tried to avoid saying anything that would offend Quebec or the oil-producing provinces in the West.

So it was a relief the PM ended the year as a vocal proponent of Trans Mountain and Line 3.

It would have been easy for him to grease the enviro squeaky wheels in his own caucus and in the West Coast eco movement by postponing a decision on the pipelines, or even rejecting them.

Still, approving pipelines is the easy part.