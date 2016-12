Trump staffer allegedly entangled in sex scandal

Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet, but already there’s allegations of a staff sex scandal.

Jason Miller abruptly resigned as White House communications director on Christmas Eve, two days after landing the coveted role, to “spend more time with his family.”

Insiders had already been buzzing about married Miller “spending time” during the campaign with Trump adviser A.J. Delgado — the staffers who famously went to a strip club with the media after the final debate in Vegas.