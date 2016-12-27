Unions suspend Phoenix court challenge in exchange for inside information on payroll fiasco

Unions suspended their court battle to force the federal government to pay public servants properly in exchange for being kept in the loop about what’s wrong with the malfunctioning Phoenix payroll system and how to fix it.

The 14 unions and government mutually agreed to a consent order, approved by the Federal Court, in which the government promises to share more information and expert opinion on problems plaguing the payroll system.

The order also sets out specific steps to resolve pay issues for employees, such as those on disability, facing major hardships because of pay foulups.

The government has regularly briefed unions about Phoenix but the consent order marks a significant shift, with the government now agreeing to work with the unions as partners on fixing Phoenix. Some argue, meanwhile, that it reinforces the perception that the government really doesn’t have a complete handle on what’s wrong with the new payroll system.