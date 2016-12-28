A Conversation with the Prime Minister

A year after taking office, the wave of popularity of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has subsided a little. In a candid interview for a CTV News special presentation, Trudeau discusses how he has handled some of his campaign commitments.

Some highlights from the transcript of Trudeau’s interview are excerpted below. You can watch the full interview in the player above – all six parts of broadcast, and an extended video with bonus material from the Prime Minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.