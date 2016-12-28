A critic without a seat: Opposition parties forced to get creative on East Coast

Like any regular federal politician, former Conservative cabinet minister Rob Moore is a busy man these days.

Based in Saint John, N.B., he often travels to Ottawa to attend meetings of the Tory caucus and shadow cabinet. He keeps a close watch on issues affecting Atlantic Canadians, and he often meets with business people and conducts media interviews.

But Moore is no ordinary politician. In fact, he isn’t even a member of Parliament, even though he’s the Conservative critic for Atlantic Canada.

Like every other Conservative and New Democrat MP in the region, he was tossed out of office on Oct. 19 when Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won all 32 seats spread across the four provinces.

“The Atlantic region is hugely important to our party,” said Moore. “With the Liberals having a complete monopoly on the ridings … we don’t have a lot of constructive debate going on. I think (the Liberals) just look at that big block of red and they say, ‘We can take that region for granted.'”

Moore, the former minister responsible for the At