Cinnabon deletes promotional tweet about Carrie Fisher’s death

Cinnabon has deleted a half-baked promotion using Carrie Fisher’s death to sell more of its products.

“RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy,” the company posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The message was accompanied by a cinnamon picture of Fisher in her iconic Princess Leia role, with a cinnamon roll replacing the character’s signature hairdo.