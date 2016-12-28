National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Goodbye and good riddance to a ghastly year

By — Dec 28 2016

terry-milewski

It often seemed interminable, but 2016 has, at last, limped to the finish line — and, for once, family, friends and pundits seem to agree. They’re all smiling grimly as they say good riddance to a ghastly year.

Was it really as bad as they say? No — it was worse.

After all, who even remembers how the year began? Here’s just some of what happened on New Year’s Day: 300 West African migrants in Libya were slaughtered by ISIS, an Arab-Israeli gunman killed three in Tel Aviv, a Taliban suicide bomber blew up a restaurant in Kabul and al-Shabaab militants attacked aid workers in Somalia.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines