Goodbye and good riddance to a ghastly year

It often seemed interminable, but 2016 has, at last, limped to the finish line — and, for once, family, friends and pundits seem to agree. They’re all smiling grimly as they say good riddance to a ghastly year.

Was it really as bad as they say? No — it was worse.

After all, who even remembers how the year began? Here’s just some of what happened on New Year’s Day: 300 West African migrants in Libya were slaughtered by ISIS, an Arab-Israeli gunman killed three in Tel Aviv, a Taliban suicide bomber blew up a restaurant in Kabul and al-Shabaab militants attacked aid workers in Somalia.