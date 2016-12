Kevin O’Leary on leadership hopes, “surfer dude” PM, and taking a “spatula to Ottawa”

Today on the Simi Sara show, the Dragon’s Den star himself joined guest host Mike Smyth to talk about the prospect, along with what he sees are Canada’s biggest stumbling blocks.

So how close is O’Leary to actually jumping into the race?

Last week he launched a website and committee to “identify a path to victory for his potential Conservative Leadership.”