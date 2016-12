Kim and Kanye still together amidst turmoil

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is in trouble after a tough year, according to insiders — but, they add, rumors that the pair are on the brink of a disastrous divorce are greatly exaggerated.

While sources close to the couple tell us that relations between the pair are indeed strained after a traumatic 12 months, friends say the claim that their 2 ½-year-old union is over is “ridiculous.”