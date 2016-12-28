List of top weather stories of 2016

TORONTO — Here is a list of Canada's biggest weather stories of the year as compiled by the country's top meteorologists.

1. Wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

2. Super El Nino cancels winter 2015-2016.

3. August long weekend storm on the Prairies.

4. Hot summer in the East.

5. November heat wave and December deep freeze

6. Diminishing Arctic sea ice.

7. Wild summer weather on the Prairies.

8. Summery spring in the East, wintry spring in the West.

9. Thanksgiving Day Atlantic weather bomb.

10. September deluge of rain in Windsor, Ont., area.

(Source: Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and Environment Canada's chief climatologist, David Phillips)

The Canadian Press