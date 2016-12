Man in hospital after north Toronto stabbing

TORONTO — Police say a man in his 20s is in hospital after getting stabbed in north Toronto.

Investigators say it happened near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West after the victim was robbed in a nearby park around 11 p.m.

Police say the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

They say officers are seeking a suspect who left the scene on a bike.

The Canadian Press