New Brunswick cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle while training

SUSSEX, N.B. — New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters has died after being hit by a vehicle while training near Sussex, N.B.

The RCMP say the 28-year-old woman was cycling around 2:30 p.m. last Friday when she was struck by a vehicle travelling in the same direction on Riverview Drive East in Lower Cove.

A statement from Watters' family posted on the Cycling Canada website says she no longer had any brain function after the collision.

It says Watters, originally from Apohaqui, N.B., was an "awesome force" and shared joy with everyone around her.

Cycling Canada says Watters had been rising up the ranks since joining the Ottawa-based The Cyclery racing program in 2014.

Earlier this year, Watters won the Tour of the Battenkill and Tour of Somerville in the U.S., and won bronze in the criterium at the Canadian Road Championships.

Cycling Canada says Watters had a sunny personality and her aggressive racing style became a fixture at events throughout Canada and the U.S.

The Canadian Press