Nova Scotia senator Cowan retiring

After 12 years serving Canada’s Upper House, Nova Scotia Sen. Jim Cowan is moving on.

Though Cowan doesn’t officially retire until January, with both the House of Commons and the Senate not in session until late in the month, his time as a senator is effectively over.

Cowan, a lawyer by trade, was appointed to the Senate by Paul Martin in 2005. During his time he has served on a number of committees and served as Leader of Opposition in a Tory-dominated Red Chamber, as well as the Leader of the Independent Liberal Caucus.

The Chronicle Herald caught up with Cowan to talk about his successes and struggles over the past decade, plus what the future of the institution will look like in Canada.

The last few years have not necessarily been the easiest time in history to be a senator. The controversy surrounding the expense scandal and Mike Duffy’s trial severely affected the public’s opinion as a whole — and not for the better.

For Cowan, showing the country that the Senate does have value in offering “sober second thought” was one of the biggest challenges of his career.

“Bad news always travels faster than good news, so if there’s bad news out there, if someone does something bad or says something stupid, then people are all over that. But if you say, ‘Well, let me tell you about good work that a committee did or goo