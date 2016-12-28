Peter Julian first candidate to enter race for NDP leadership but says he’s still thinking about it

NDP MP Peter Julian asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 15, 2013. One week after defeating Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's attempt to open MPs' expenses to public scrutiny, the NDP has won approval for a proposal of its own. New Democrat MP Peter Julian won unanimous consent late Tuesday for a motion aimed at creating an independent body to oversee House of Commons spending, including MPs' expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

British Columbia MP Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the NDP leadership race, but even he hasn’t committed to run.

Julian registered on Dec. 21, according to Elections Canada’s website, and he is accepting donations from supporters.

The party confirms also his candidacy, but the putative candidate himself says he still hasn’t made a final decision and won’t announce it until the new year.

“I’ve had hundreds of conversations and still have a lot of conversations to come,” Julian said in an interview Wednesday. “I need to be tracking any expenditures as I’m exploring the possibility of running and with Elections Canada, they recommended registering so that I can file those expense reports.”

