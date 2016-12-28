Premier Brad Wall hints at wage rollbacks as province faces ballooning deficit

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall speaks to reporters before a meeting with premiers hosted by the Council of The Federation in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015. (Justin Tang/CP)

Public sector workers in Saskatchewan will be asked to help tackle the province’s $1 billion deficit in the coming year, potentially through wage rollbacks or layoffs.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said wages make up 60 per cent of government spending and everything has to be on the table when it comes to filling the huge hole in the budget.

“And I hope there’s goodwill and good faith on the part of provider unions and managers and people that work in the public service to realize that even what’s being paid right now might not be sustainable,” Wall said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“At some point, I think we have to determine in the long-term interest of the province, do we engage in layoffs or rollbacks.”

Wall said some companies in the oil and gas industry are already taking the same approach — less money for everyone so everyone can keep working.

“That doesn’t always happen in government,” Wall said. “Maybe we need to have that conversation and see if we can avoid what might be dramatic layoffs.”

Low oil and potash prices are having a greater impact on revenue than expected, but corporate income tax, personal income tax, provincial sales tax and fuel tax are also down.

Charles Smith, a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said he thinks the upcoming budget in March is going to be “pretty devastating fo