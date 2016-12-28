Stars and fans pay tribute to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher

The film industry and fans around the world have been paying tribute to the US actress and author Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60 after a cardiac arrest.

She was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Stars Wars’ creator George Lucas said: “She was our great and powerful princess. She will be missed by all.”

“Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you’ve given us,” tweeted the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

Her fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill called the news “downright heartbreaking,” adding “Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not”.