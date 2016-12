The year’s best and worst moments in Canadian criminal justice

It’s not every year that the criminal courts dominate the headlines as they did in 2016. More’s the pity too, because at least in the courts — unlike in other spheres, such as politics, security/terrorism, modern war — there is usually some certainty, if not definitive answers.

Without further ado, what follows are the year’s Best and Worst Moments of Canadian Criminal Justice: