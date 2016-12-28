Tory Leader Patrick Brown feeling the squeeze as he tries to unify party ranks

In politics, as in love, breaking up is hard to do.

By trying to disavow social conservatives — whose utterances have a habit of bubbling to the surface — PC Leader Patrick Brown has ticked off former allies such as the LifeSiteNews, where he was dubbed a “shape-shifting weasel.”

Brown’s latest effort to put a fresh face on the Progressive Conservatives for 2017 backfired before Christmas, leaving a lingering challenge as he attempts to reposition the party for an election 18 months away.

Standing in the legislature’s media studio the day before politicians left for the winter break, Brown said his party supports the new sex ed curriculum, abortion rights and equal rights for gay parents — and insisted there isn’t a secret social conservative agenda to undo them.

“If your reason for going to Queen’s