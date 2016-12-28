Tory leadership candidates lash out at Liberal silence on Kerry, Israel

Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, left, meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry alongside NATO ministerial meetings at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. North America's three foreign ministers will be all smiles when they meet Friday to discuss the upcoming Canadian-hosted leaders' summit, but Canada and Mexico may bring some lingering resentment towards their American amigo on trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

Conservative leadership candidates Lisa Raitt and Kellie Leitch denounced the Liberal government’s lack of a response Wednesday to outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s criticism of Israel.

“At a time when Justin Trudeau has made it a priority to seek a seat on the UN security council. Silence on Israel. At a time when the US administration is lecturing Israel on achieving peace, while allowing a resolution counter to achieving peace, pass. Silence on Israel,” Raitt wrote on her Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“We should never accept silence on Israel. We should never be silent when Israel is singled out at the UN. Canada needs a principled stance. One that singles out Israel for being the only civilized democracy in the Middle East constantly being showered with rockets by those who do not believe she should exist.”

On the heels of the U.S. decision last Friday to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution that declared Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem illegal and demanded an end to their expansion, on Wednesday Kerry rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for undermining any hope of a Palestinian state and a lasting piece.

“The Israeli prime minister publicly supports