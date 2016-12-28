Trudeau’s Energy Boss Turns to Electricity After Oil Decisions

It was a tumultuous autumn for Jim Carr.

Canada’s pipeline point man was a key player in decisions by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to approve a major liquefied natural gas project in September and a pair of crude-oil proposals from Kinder Morgan Inc. and Enbridge Inc. last month, preceded by a string of regulatory and environmental concessions to quell opposition.

That cleared the deck for Carr, Canada’s minister of natural resources. Now preparing for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration with Rick Perry as his U.S. counterpart, Carr, 65, is shifting his attention in 2017 to two fresh endeavors: overhauling the country’s National Energy Board and pushing for new transmission lines, potentially funded by both government and pension funds.

An advisory panel will submit its recommendations on the NEB in May and the government will then go about rewriting Can