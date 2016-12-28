Trudeau’s Liberals were told donor was China graft suspect, but kept taking his money and help

The Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was tipped off in 2013 that a wealthy party benefactor was wanted by China for corruption, long before the news became public, in an email that has been leaked to the South China Morning Post by a former party executive.

The former executive said they were assured at the time that the anonymous email and its startling claims about Vancouver developer Michael Ching Mo Yeung had been “dealt with”. But the party kept quiet and continued to accept donations and support from Ching and a pro-Trudeau political organisation, Tru-Youths United Association, set up in his office.

It would accept thousands of dollars from Ching in 2014 and 2015, while Tru-Youths helped staged massive Liberal fundraisers, including a 1,300-seat event in Toronto in June 2014.