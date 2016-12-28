TSX heads higher after holiday closures; Wall Street retreat in light trading

TORONTO — The Toronto stock market climbed this morning after being closed for two days, while U.S. indexes retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was 63.37 points higher at 15,391.52.

New York markets had reopened on Tuesday and were little changed this morning.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell back 15.50 points to 19,929.54, the broader S&P 500 was down 7.54 points to 2,261.34, and the Nasdaq composite declined 22.38 points to 5,465.06.

On the commodity markets, the February contract for oil climbed 23 cents to US$54.13 per barrel, the January natural gas contract lost two cents to US$3.74 per mmBTU and March copper shed a penny to US$2.50 per pound.

February gold rose $1 to US$1,139.80 an ounce.

The Canadian dollar tumbled 0.18 of a U.S. cent to 73.70 cents US.

The Canadian Press