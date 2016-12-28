Year 150: Will it bring fortune or folly?

A trio of big developments head up the 2017 political calendar, not the least of which is the election of new leaders for our two major opposition parties.

There’s a considerable irony here. The Conservatives and the New Democrats already have their best pilots in place. But interim Tory leader Rona Ambrose isn’t running and Tom Mulcair was rashly given his walking papers after just one election campaign in which he was taken down by ill fortune as much as anything else.

Other potentially strong candidates have declined to enter their respective races. Without Peter MacKay, Brad Wall, James Moore, the Conservatives are left with thin gruel. Their turtle derby – count your lucky stars Justin Trudeau – features a dozen or more candidates, most of whom Canadians have never heard of.

Some of the contenders are on the far-right fringe of the party. “It’s great,” one Liberal wag has said. “If one of them wins, we hit the crackpot!”

For the New Democrats, Nathan Cullen is the cocksure fellow who could lead the party back from its return to the wilderness. He bowed out of the running, though he might be pres