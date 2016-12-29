Death of star New Brunswick cyclist prompts rally for road safety changes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A rally will be held in Saint John, N.B., in honour of competitive cyclist Ellen Watters, to galvanize support for improved bicycle safety in her home province.

The 28-year-old woman was badly injured in a Dec. 23 crash outside Sussex, N.B., and her death was announced Wednesday.

The event on Sunday will advocate for New Brunswick to enact a one-metre rule for motorists, which is already legislated in other provinces including Nova Scotia and Ontario.

The rule requires drivers to keep a distance of one metre from cyclists.

Emily Flynn, Watters' friend and a fellow cyclist, says the group wants New Brunswick's rule to be named "Ellen's Law" in her memory.

Watters had been rising up the ranks since joining the Ottawa-based The Cyclery Racing Program in 2014, and was poised to go professional next year.

The Canadian Press