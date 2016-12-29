Former captain Daniel Alfredsson has his No. 11 retired by Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA — Daniel Alfredsson has had many great memories at Canadian Tire Centre, but not many as emotional as Thursday night.

The former Ottawa captain became the first modern-era Senators player to have his jersey retired as he watched his iconic No. 11 raised to the rafters in a pre-game ceremony.

"I didn't know what to expect to be honest," said Alfredsson, following the ceremony. "I knew it would be a positive event, but I didn't know what to expect really… I thought it was just perfect, just an unbelievable experience for me and my family."

The crowd was on its feet chanting "Alfie, Alfie" as Alfredsson made his way to centre ice to join his wife Bibbi, four sons, Hugo, Loui, Fenix and William, as well as his parents, Hasse and Margareta, and siblings, Henric and Cecilia.

His father was visibly emotional at the outpouring of support from the crowd as he wiped tears from his eyes.

"He's very emotional. He is. Mom as well, and I think he was also very proud of Henric speaking publicly, like that, in that setting. That made him very proud. He's seen a lot here through the years. To see Wade (Redden) again, knowing his parents, and Philly… Chris Neil. It brings back lots of memories for him as well. Not just for what I've done but for people around here."

His younger brother Henric, who also calls Ottawa home, spoke on the family's behalf before the Senators hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

Henric talked about Daniel's will to win at everything and says it likely played a big part in his success in the NHL.

While Henric mentioned many of Daniel's successes, he said the family was "most proud of the voice he gave to the many people touched by mental illness" when he became the spokesperson for the Royal Ottawa's "You Know Who I Am Campaign" in 2008.

Former teammate and close friend Wade Redden also spoke on behalf of all those who had the opportunity to play with Alfredsson.

When Alfredsson took to the podium the crowd was on its feet once again.

Alfredsson said it would not only be the No. 11 being raised to the rafters, but the Alfredsson name, too, and thanked his mother and father for making it all possible.

Through it all Alfredsson maintained his composure, but admitted he was probably more nervous than he looked.

"If you were the people around here a couple of hours ago, you saw that I wasn't that comfortable. I had a lot of help from a lot of the people here today who got me comfortable in my speech and didn't go out in a panic mode.

"No, I wasn't very comfortable. I think after hearing Henric and Wade, that kind of slowed me down a bit, as well. I thought they spoke very well. That was the biggest thing. Take big breaths. Don't rush it."

Alfredsson went on to thank the various members of management and coaches who helped him along the way, giving special mention to Jacques Martin, Perry Pearn and Bryan Murray.

Alfredsson acknowledged he played with a great number of players, but said he was thankful to have veterans like Randy Cunneyworth and Steve Duchesne to help show him the way.

"I was taught how to play the right way, the Senators way, and I hope that over the years some other young players learned from me and others will continue to do the same… play with the passion and will to win that can electrify this city."

One of those players is current captain Erik Karlsson, who grew extremely close to Alfredsson and his family as a rookie. They've maintained a close friendship.

"Erik , I am so proud of you being the captain of this team and I know you will continue that Senators tradition of giving it your best every shift."

Alfredsson closed out his speech saying: "This is the most incredible honour of my life and I am so proud to have my number retired here in Ottawa. I will forever be a Senator."

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press