Former rock star Trudeau downgraded to “regular politician”

Seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau get slammed with negative media coverage is like watching the Good Ship Lollipop get torpedoed in the waters of Peppermint Bay.

It’s startling to behold, since Trudeau’s “sugar and spice” political persona has always seemed to guarantee him media attention that alternates somewhere between fawning and adulatory.

In fact, up until the last few weeks, the closest we got to anything resembling a hard-hitting media analysis of Trudeau were news stories focused on the prime minister’s choice of socks.

But that’s changing now, as journalists are starting to highlight and expose certain cynical practices and tactics of the Trudeau government, a trend which has had the effect of making the prime minister appear less like a paragon of idealism and more like – horror of horrors – a regular politician.

And for Trudeau, who rose to power largely based on hi