How cap and trade will affect Ontario consumers

By — Dec 29 2016

TORONTO — How consumers will be affected by cap and trade:

— The system directly involves industry and business, but increased costs for those emitters means that some will get passed onto the consumer.

— Gasoline is expected to rise 4.3 cents a litre, which would cost the average driver about $8 more per month.

— Monthly natural gas bills will go up by $6.70 for Enbridge customers, $6.17 for Union Gas customers, and $5.68 for NRG customers. Ratepayers won't see the added cost on their natural gas bills; the Ontario Energy Board has decided it will be included in the "delivery" charge.

— The average household is expected to pay $156 more in 2017 for gasoline and natural gas, which will rise to about $210 in 2019, plus an additional $75 in indirect costs on goods and services that year.

— The environmental commissioner says the increased costs to consumers are likely too small to lead to major shifts toward lower-carbon lifestyles, but they are big enough to hurt low-income people, who generally contribute the least greenhouse gas emissions.

— The government promises to use the expected $1.9 billion a year from cap and trade on green programs to help business and consumers, such as subsidies for home retrofits and rebates for electric vehicles.

 

The Canadian Press

