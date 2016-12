Ignore the political theatre, Resolution 2334 has global support

Since just before Christmas, when the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 on Israeli settlements, the drama of the fractious personal relationships of Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and Barack Obama has dominated media coverage. A lot of this commentary is missing the point: The resolution, which passed 14-0-1 (the United States abstained), and its strong objections to Israeli settlement building are more portentous than the transitory political theatre surrounding it.

