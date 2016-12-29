Liberals steer clear of Kerry’s Israel comments, reiterate support for two-state solution

Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, left, meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry alongside NATO ministerial meetings at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. North America's three foreign ministers will be all smiles when they meet Friday to discuss the upcoming Canadian-hosted leaders' summit, but Canada and Mexico may bring some lingering resentment towards their American amigo on trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

The Liberal government is reiterating its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East but did not go to the same extent as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in strongly denouncing Israeli settlement-building following a stinging rebuke from the UN.

The government’s measured tone is being harshly criticized by the Conservatives, who accused the Liberals of pandering for a UN Security Council seat and expressed disappointment in the actions of the administration of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.

A day after Mr. Kerry tore into the Israeli government for settlement-building, a spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion said Canada continues to support a two-state solution for Israel and a Palestinian state.