Liberals steer clear of Kerry’s Israel comments, reiterate support for two-state solution

The Liberal government is reiterating its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East but did not go to the same extent as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in strongly denouncing Israeli settlement-building following a stinging rebuke from the UN.
The government’s measured tone is being harshly criticized by the Conservatives, who accused the Liberals of pandering for a UN Security Council seat and expressed disappointment in the actions of the administration of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.
A day after Mr. Kerry tore into the Israeli government for settlement-building, a spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion said Canada continues to support a two-state solution for Israel and a Palestinian state.