Lisa Raitt on running for Conservative leadership as husband battles Alzheimer’s

Before launching her bid for Conservative leadership, Lisa Raitt had to decide: Would her husband survive without her?

Bruce Wood, Ms. Raitt’s long-time partner, was diagnosed in June with early onset Alzheimer’s. Only in his mid-50s, it was devastating news for the couple, who decided to marry in September after seven years living together.

“I cried for four weeks. And then you stand up, brush yourself off and say ‘Okay, well let’s get on with this. What are we going to do? How am I going to help him? What am I going to do in my life?’” Ms. Raitt recently said over lunch in the parliamentary dining room.