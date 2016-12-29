Manitoba distributor recalls Roland brand olives stuffed with anchovies

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a Manitoba food distributor is recalling a brand of stuffed olives due to a recall in another country.

Deluca Brothers Foods is recalling Roland brand Manzanilla Olives stuffed with anchovies.

Consumers should not consume the 85 gram size, Lot 95 with production codes: P:1201 and P1130.

Individual units of the product carry the number: 0 41224 71402 1 and cases of the olives carry the number: 100 41224 71402 8.

The food inspection agency says if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

They say recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

(CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press