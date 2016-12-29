Muslims and Indigenous People Face the Most Discrimination in Canada, According to Canadians

A Canadian flag flies in the wind at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday June 30, 2014. Canadians will mark the country's 147th birthday on Canada Day, Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In our final survey of the year, we asked Canadians to tell us how much discrimination they see in our society, towards a variety of groups. To add context, we mimicked some questions that the Pew Research Center asked in the US recently. Here’s what we found:

• The large majority (79%) of Canadians say that there is “some” or “a lot” of discrimination towards Muslims in Canada, and two thirds (67%) say the same thing about discrimination towards Indigenous people.

• Almost one in two say there is a lot of discrimination against people of the Muslim faith, far more than towards any of the other groups we tested.