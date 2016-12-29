Premier Clark goes on the offensive with home-loan ad blitz

The B.C. government launches an ad campaign in support of its first-time homebuyers loan program. Would the NDP scrap the program if they win the May election?

You can’t turn on a TV set these days without getting blitzed by the onslaught of taxpayer-financed commercials touting Premier Christy Clark’s interest-free loans for first-time homebuyers.

The ads are receiving heavy rotation after the government nearly doubled its advertising spending late in the year — pumping it up to $15 million from the $8.5 million originally budgeted last spring.

The government calls the ads “public information” designed to give people crucial details about the loan program announced by Clark on Dec. 15.