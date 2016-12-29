Quebec’s power to shape federal politics

The race to lead the Conservative Party is competitive and the field is deep with candidates. In contrast, it seems few are interested in contesting the leadership of the NDP.

The difference is the stakes: The Conservative hopefuls see themselves contesting the prime ministership in 2019; whoever decides to run for the NDP must be realistic, aware that he or she is running to lead a perpetual third-place party.

The second-place performance of the NDP in the 2011 election was a fluke; it had never happened before and is unlikely to happen again in the foreseeable future. In contrast, the Conservatives performed true to form in the 2015 election: they stumbled after governing for the better part of a decade, as they had under John Diefenbaker and Brian Mulroney, and were defeated by the Liberals. If the Liberals are Canada’s natural governing party, the Conservatives are the country’s natural opposition party. The NDP is the long-suffering natural third party, resigned to that fate no matter how much their leader might protest.