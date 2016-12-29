Terry scores winner as Americans beat Russians 3-2 at world juniors

TORONTO — Troy Terry's second period goal stood as the winner as the United States held on for a 3-2 victory over Russia on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.

The win was the Americans' first over Russia at the under-20 tournament since 2007, snapping a stretch of five straight losses.

The win temporarily moved the U.S. ahead of Canada in the Group B standings with the Canadians to play Latvia later Thursday evening.

Clayton Keller and Colin White had the other goals for the Americans while Tyler Parsons stopped 25 shots in the victory.

The Americans were awarded a penalty shot with 1:29 remaining in the third after Russian defenceman Sergei Zborovski purposely knocked the net off. But Ilya Samsonov executed a well-timed poke check on Tage Thompson to keep it a one-goal game.

Kirill Urakov and Kiirill Kaprizov responded for the Russians while Samsonov made 34 saves.

Keller opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period, beating Samsonov with a backhand shot while falling for his third goal of the tournament.

Urakov responded for the Russians just over seven minutes later, batting a Yakov Trenin feed out of mid air and past Parsons for his first of the world juniors.

The Americans scored twice in the second period to open a 3-1 lead on the Russians.

White restored the U.S. lead with his third of the tournament, putting the rebound off of Charlie McAvoy's point shot in to a wide open net at 4:03.

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press