Toronto cop charged after cocaine allegedly found in wallet by another officer

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer has been charged after cocaine was allegedly found in his wallet by another officer.

Toronto police say the officer, a detective with 16 years experience, left a police office at an east-end courthouse on Sept. 19.

They say he left his wallet behind and another officer went through it searching for identification.

Police allege the other officer discovered a small amount of cocaine within the wallet, which they say wasn't related to the detective's work.

Det.-Const. Kirk Blake, 46, has been charged with possession of a narcotic.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

The Canadian Press