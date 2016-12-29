Loonie gains amid falling oil prices, TSX advances on rising gold stocks

TORONTO — On a day that saw oil prices retract on the heels of new U.S. crude supplies data, the loonie strengthened while the Toronto stock market advanced on rising gold and materials stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.02 points at 15,422.12, down slightly from earlier in the day when it hit a high of 15,430.39.

Gold and materials stocks led advancers with gains of more than six per cent and three per cent, respectively, while energy, financials and base metals stocks weighed down the TSX.

The loonie added 0.26 of a U.S. cent to 74.03 cents US, amid weak oil prices.

The February contract for crude fell 29 cents to US$53.77 per barrel, a day after settling at its highest level this year.

Ian Scott, an equity analyst with Manulife Asset Management in Toronto, said the drop in crude prices follows a report from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday that U.S. crude supplies rose 600,000 barrels last week.

"Inventories were expected to be off 1.5 million, to be a draw, but instead you had an add of 0.6 million so that's taken the wind out of the sails a bit," Scott said.

Crude prices have seen a lot momentum following recent developments by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, he noted.

On Nov. 30, OPEC said its 14-member group agreed to decrease production by 1.2 million barrels a day starting in January. A few weeks later, non-OPEC members including Russia signed a deal to scale back production by 558,000 barrels a day for six months during the same period.

"I think now we're kind of in a wait-and-see mode where you're going to need to make sure OPEC is actually compliant with this," said Scott. "And the data is running against it today.

"So I'd say that the OPEC news is exciting and welcome, but to be mindful of the real data that we're getting on a weekly basis.... We're personally watching the inventory levels pretty closely."

South of the border, U.S. stock markets were relatively flat Thursday. All major New York indexes drifted lower, as the Dow Jones industrial average lost 13.9 points to 19,819.78, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.66 of a point to 2,249.26, and the tech savvy Nasdaq composite declined 6.47 points to 5,432.09.

In commodities, the February gold contract rose $17.20 to US$1158.10 an ounce — its fourth straight daily trading advance.

February natural gas dipped 9.6 cents to US$3.80 per mmBTU, and March copper shed 1.25 cents to about US$2.49 per pound.

Follow @DaveHTO on Twitter.

David Hodges, The Canadian Press